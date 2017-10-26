Vandalism case: Hardik Patel granted bail by Visnagar court

Hardik Patel was granted bail by Visnagar court on Thursday after a warrant was issued against him on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising BJP MLA R Patel's office in 2015On Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel after he failed to appear before it for the second consecutive time in a case of vandalising the office of a BJP MLA during the quota stir in 2015.The warrant was issued against Hardik Patel, convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), and six others including Sardar Parel Group (SPG) convener Lalji Patel by Visnagar sessions court judge V P Agarwal.Hardik Patel and others are accused of ransacking the office of Visnagar MLA Rishikesh Patel during the protest rally of Patidar community in July 2015.Hardik Patel and others had in the past secured bail in the case.The quota leader, through his lawyer Rajendra Patel, moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance citing his busy schedule. However, the court rejected his plea.While the PAAS convener failed to appear before the court for second time, including today, Lalji Patel and others remained absent for the first time.The same court had earlier rejected Hardik Patel's plea seeking entry into Mehsana district, the epicentre of the quota stir. The young leader had requested the court to allow him to enter the district by relaxing the bail conditions prescribed by the Gujarat High Court.The Patidar community under Hardik Patel has been agitating for reservation in government jobs and education.The quota spearhead has been criticising the ruling BJPfor not accepting the demands of the community. Of late, hehas intensified his attack against the BJP as well as PrimeMinister Narendra Modi in run-up to the Gujarat polls,scheduled to be held in two phases in December.