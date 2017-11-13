 Vaishno Devi: Not more than 50,000 devotees can visit the temple in a day, orders NGT
Additional number of devotees will be stopped in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: 13 Nov 2017 12:53 PM
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has put a cap on the number of devotees who can visit Vaishno Devi in a day.

As per the order of the tribunal, in a single day, not more than 50,000 devotees can visit the place.

Additional number of devotees will be stopped in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vaishno Devi, is a manifestation of the Hindu Mother Goddess of MahaKali, MahaSaraswati and MahaLakshmi.

Vaishno Devi Mandir is a Hindu temple dedicated to the Hindu Goddess. It is located in Katra at the Trikuta Mountains within the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Temple is 13.5 km from Katra.

