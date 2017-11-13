Vaishno Devi: Not more than 50,000 devotees can visit the temple in a day, orders NGT

As per the order of the tribunal, in a single day, not more than 50,000 devotees can visit the place.
Additional number of devotees will be stopped in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir.
About Vaishno Devi
Vaishno Devi, is a manifestation of the Hindu Mother Goddess of MahaKali, MahaSaraswati and MahaLakshmi.
Vaishno Devi Mandir is a Hindu temple dedicated to the Hindu Goddess. It is located in Katra at the Trikuta Mountains within the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Temple is 13.5 km from Katra.
First Published: 13 Nov 2017 12:33 PM