Vadnagar: This is what PM Modi's sister Vasantiben Hasmukhlal has to say about her brother's work



I look forward to visiting Vadnagar, my hometown tomorrow morning. This visit will bring back several memories from my childhood.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2017

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, on the second day of his Gujarat tour, visited his hometown Vadnagar where he had spent his childhood, the place where he used to vend tea as a young boy at the railway station.Not only Modi's supporters are happy with his visit to Vadnagar but also his sister Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi who said in an exclusive conversation with ABP News that her brother is doing good work.(Image: Twitter)Modi, who is visiting his hometown for the first time after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, had on Saturday tweeted about his visit. "I look forward to visiting Vadnagar. This visit will bring back several memories from my childhood."Interestingly, Gujarat is all set to undergo election at the end of this year. And in last 30 days, this is PM's third visit to the state.The city has been decorated with flags and buntings for the visit of the Prime Minister.Hundreds of people gathered along the route to welcome the Prime Minister as he arrived in a black Range Rover SUV and waved to the crowd. People cheered and showered flowers on him.Modi inaugurated the Rs 500 crore GMERS medical college and also interacted with the medical students in the classroom. This hospital is set to cater to lakhs of patients in North Gujarat and south Rajasthan, which borders the region.Modi also visited his school where he knelt and touched his forehead to the ground. He also offered prayers at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple here."Immense love showered by people of Vadnagar gives me new energy to serve the nation with more zeal," said PM Narendra Modi."Coming back to one's hometown and receiving such a warm welcome is special," said Modi."Whatever I am today is due to values I have learned on this soil, among you all in Vadnagar," he added addressing a public meeting.Modi also launched the "Intensified Mission Indradhanush" to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage.(With inputs from agencies)