Uttarakhand: In less than a year, Trivendra Rawat's govt has spent 68 lakh on 'refreshments', reveals RTI







In a reply to an RTI query, RTI Officer states that after Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat assumed his office on 18th March 2017, Rs 68,59,865 of govt fund has been spent on refreshments and snacks for guests. pic.twitter.com/oQG9dqWmPM

— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2018

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has invited attention thanks to an RTI which revealed that huge sum of many was spent by his government on "refreshments and snacks for guests".In a reply to an RTI query, RTI Officer has stated that after Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat assumed his office on 18th March 2017, Rs 68,59,865 of government fund has been spent on refreshments and snacks for guests, reported news agency ANI.Trivendra Singh Rawat is the eighth and current BJP Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election, 2017 was held on 15 February 2017 in a single phase for the 69 seats of the Vidhan Sabha. Result were declared on 11 March 2017 and BJP won 57 after defeating Congress.