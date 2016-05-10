Uttarakhand Floor test: Numbers versus miracle hope





Dehradun: The Supreme Court verdict on Monday reduces the House's effective voting strength from 70 to 61 (excluding the Speaker, who votes only in a tie). Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat therefore needs 31 votes to be reinstated in the hill state, which has been under President's rule since March 27.







Uttarakhand floor test outcome is a huge setback to Modi Govt. Hope they will stop toppling Govts now, tweets Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal





— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2016



Harish Rawat has won the floor test and he will be the chief minister of Uttarakhand: Ambika Soni



Confident of winning majority. Not appropriate to comment on number of votes before court's announcement: Harish Rawat on floor test



BJP MLA Madan Kaushik accepts party's defeat in floor test.



Congress claims victory in Uttarakhand floor test. Supreme Court to open sealed envelope to make official announcement tomorrow.



We have proved majority successfully in floor test, says Congress MLA Rajendra Singh





Reports of Harish Rawat proving majority in floor test coming in.34 votes in favour of Rawat while 28 for the BJP:Sources #UttarakhandCrisis



Harish Rawat gets 34 votes out of 62. Hence, proves majority in Uttarakhand Assembly: Sources



Voting for Uttarakhand Assembly floor test concludes.



Voting for floor test of Rawat government begins in Uttarakhand Assembly.





















BJP rebel Bhim Lal Arya said he would vote for Harish Rawat during floor test.





















Confident Rawat government will prove majority. Can't say if I will get a ministerial portfolio after win: Harish Durgapal, Independent MLA



We will support Congress: BSP Chief Mayawati announces ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly floor test



'No deal with BJP, our party will vote in favour of Congress',says BSP's Mayawati ahead of floor test in Uttarakhandhttps://t.co/Gq6xocIr8Q

President's Rule temporarily lifted for two hours in Uttarakhand as proceedings begin for floor test in Assembly



Congress MLA Rekha Arya meets Uttarakhand BJP chief an hour before trust vote.



Rawat claims the support of at least 31 MLAs not counting the Speaker, who was elected on a Congress ticket and had disqualified the rebels under the anti-defection law. ().On Monday, the high court upheld the disqualifications, prompting the rebels to approach the apex court seeking voting rights today as an interim relief till their appeal was disposed of. But the bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Shiva Kirti Singh refused the relief while deciding to consider their appeal on July 12.