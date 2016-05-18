Uttarakhand doctors experimenting to bring brain dead to life

A team of doctors in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur district has been experimenting to revive brain dead people.Brain dead people are those whose vital organs work with the help of life support system, however, their brain activity dies. These people are called clinically dead and it is considered that these people cannot be brought back to active life despite the fact that they are breathing or their heart is working.The experiment is being carried out by a team of doctors in an ordinary looking hospital in industrial town of Uttarakhand. The name of the hospital is Anupam Hospital.Dr Himashu Bansal, who owns the hospital in Rudrapur, with a team of doctors, has taken on the difficult task. He calls what he is trying to achieve, brain dead reversal. He explained his research in this video.