 Uttarakhand crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to apprise it by May 6 on floor test
04 May 2016
Nainital: The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the plea of the Centre that two more days be given to it to respond to its suggestion about the feasibility of holding a floor test in Uttarakhand Assembly under its supervision.

A bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and and Shiva Kirti Singh, posted the matter for hearing on Friday after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said he has conveyed in right earnest the court's suggestion which is under serious consideration by the government.

The bench recorded the submission of Attorney General that "Union of India is seriously considering the suggestion given by this court to have a floor test in Assembly to put an end to the controversy that has emerged in this case".

The bench also noted the submission of sacked Chief Minister Harish Rawat's counsel Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi that they have no objection if Government accepts the suggestion.

The bench noted that if Government accepts the suggestion, it would subserve the cause of democracy.

While posting the matter for hearing on May 6, the bench said if the AG does not obtain instructions on the suggestion, the matter will be taken for hearing and there is also a possibility that the matter will travel to Constitution bench for full fledged debate.

