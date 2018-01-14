 Uttar Pradesh: Water sports to be introduced in Gorakhpur; Yogi Adityanath inspects progress of project
Yogi in the same tweet informed that orders have been given to the administration to complete all works related to water sports swiftly.

Updated: 14 Jan 2018 08:47 AM
Image: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath/Twitter

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to launch water sports activity at Ramgarh Tal which is a lake located near Gorakhpur district of the state.

Giving information about it, UP Chief Minister, who has been the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, in a tweet said-"Very soon water sports will be launched (in the state)."
He also informed that this adventure sports will be done at Ramgarh Tal.

Yogi in the same tweet informed that orders have been given to the administration to complete all works related to water sports swiftly.
It is worth mentioning that water sports which involve activities like scuba diving, barefoot skiing, jet skiing, Kiteboating, Kitesurfing is still not popular in India.

Interestingly, if Yogi government can tap this area will, it will going to be a big boost for the state tourism.



First Published:
