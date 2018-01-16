Uttar Pradesh: Video captures men beating people for defecating in open



Moradabad: Video from Katghar surfaces showing men thrashing people for defecating in the open. Police say they have registered a case regarding the incidence & have arrested one accused. pic.twitter.com/xZpzjfvIBd

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2018

A video has surfaced, reportedly from Moradabad's Katghar area, wherein men could be seen thrashing people for defecating in the open.The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday, when people relieving themselves in the open were beaten up by men, on the bank of River Ramganga.On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which aims to make country open defecation free while on the other hand, there are still many devoid of basic amenities.The police have said that they have registered a case regarding the incident and arrested one accused."In the early hours of the morning, when people went to the bank of Ramganga river, they were thrashed and beaten up. The people were made to hold their stool in their hands or keep it in their pockets. The victims were warned not to complain the incident to higher authorities or else the treatment would continue," police said.On further investigation, it came to notice that the accused had worked in a cleanliness campaign in the district. Other accused were on the run.(With inputs from ANI)