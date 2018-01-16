 Uttar Pradesh: Video captures men beating people for defecating in open
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Uttar Pradesh: Video captures men beating people for defecating in open

Uttar Pradesh: Video captures men beating people for defecating in open

The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday, when people relieving themselves in the open were beaten up by men, on the bank of River Ramganga.

By: || Updated: 16 Jan 2018 09:30 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Video captures men beating people for defecating in open

Photo: (ANI Twitter)

Moradabad: A video has surfaced, reportedly from Moradabad's Katghar area, wherein men could be seen thrashing people for defecating in the open.

The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday, when people relieving themselves in the open were beaten up by men, on the bank of River Ramganga.

On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which aims to make country open defecation free while on the other hand, there are still many devoid of basic amenities.

 




The police have said that they have registered a case regarding the incident and arrested one accused.

"In the early hours of the morning, when people went to the bank of Ramganga river, they were thrashed and beaten up. The people were made to hold their stool in their hands or keep it in their pockets. The victims were warned not to complain the incident to higher authorities or else the treatment would continue," police said.

On further investigation, it came to notice that the accused had worked in a cleanliness campaign in the district. Other accused were on the run.

Watch the video here:

(With inputs from ANI)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Meet Kerala youth whose over 700 days' protest will melt your heart

trending now

INDIA
'Pakistan army shields infiltrators. If we are forced, we ...
VIDEO
PM narendra Modi to visit Barmer for commencement of ...
VIDEO
Bharat Mata Ki Jai: Is India ready for a ...