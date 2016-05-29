Uttar Pradesh: Ajit meets Mulayam as SP, RLD inch closer to form pre-poll alliance

: Samajwadi party and Rashtriya Lok Dal inched closer towards forging a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls due next year as RLD chief Ajit singh met SP supremo Mulayam Singh at his residence, on Sunday.The two leaders also reported to have met on Saturday on a dinner table.Though, SP leader Shivpal Singh has said that it was just a normal meeting.SP leader Asu Malik also met Ajit Singh at his residence before the the RLD chief's meeting with Yadav.According to sources, the final decision on pre-poll alliance has not yet been taken and that the RLD has put some conditions before the SP for joining hands with the ruling party.Samajwadi Party had recorded a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2012 and emerged as the single largest party by claiming 224 out of 403 seats. It ousted Bahujan Samaj Party from power as Mayawati led BSP was confined to mere 80 seats.