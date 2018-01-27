Uttar Pradesh: Riots erupt once again after last rites of Chandan in Kasganj

Once again, on Saturday, riots have erupted in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh after the last rites of Chandan, a youth killed during Republic Day on Friday when clashes erupted during a "Tiranga Yatra".The unsocial elements were spotted with petrol bottles in the city, said reports on Saturday. Vehicles were set ablaze. Four shops were also set on flames.Also, two people (17 year-old boy and a 48-year-old man) were reportedly missing. To maintain law and order, five battalion of PAC and one of RAF were deployed.Meanwhile,Shushil Gupta, the father of the boy killed during clashes on R-Day in Kasganj district of UP said the his son wan't involved with any political group and was simply pursuing his graduation.Demands were also raised for compensation for the family of the deceased.One person was killed and another critically injured as two communities clashed on Republic Day in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.The incident took place when a "Tiranga Yatra" in the form of a bike rally was taken out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and some other Hindu organisations in the town. As they were passing through the Hulka locality -- a Muslim majority area -- some youths pelted stones on the bikers.After that, it became a free for all and the bikers also retaliated with stones. Soon there was firing from the locality in which two persons received gun shot wounds and one succumbed in the hospital later.An irate mob, on Friday, attacked vehicles on the highway, targeted public property and torched some other vehicles. Over half-a-dozen persons, including some policemen, have also been injured in the clashes.(With IANS inputs)