Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections: 1st BJP reaction on trends

As per early trends, BJP had to face some loss on Mayor post. Reacting on the same, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that this election has been jointly fought by BSP, SP and Congress.On being questioned about latest trends, Sharma said “One feels that Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Congress are fighting elections separately, but as a matter of fact, all three are acting like each other’s relatives.”Speaking on the same, state BJP Chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said “Congress and other parties are fighting elections holding each other’s hand and are supporting each other; whereas we have singlehandedly fought the election. We are doing well as per early trends”.These polls are first test of 8-month-long Yogi Adityanath Government. The results of Uttar Pradesh Municipal polls are likely to have an impact on Gujarat polls as well.A decision on mayors of 16 municipalities of Uttar Pradesh shall come today.