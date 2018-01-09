Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari Who Is Presently Lodged In Banda Jail, Hospitalised

His wife who came to see him also suffered from cardiac arrest after witnessing the condition of her husband.Ansari has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Mau constituency a record five times.Ansari was the prime accused in the Krishnanand Rai murder case among other crimes and has pleaded not guilty.He won his first Assembly election as a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The next two elections he won as an independent candidate.Ansari, in 2007, joined BSP and unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election.BSP expelled him in 2010 for criminal activities. He formed his own party Quami Ekta Dal with his brothers.Ansari won from the Mau seat in the UP legislative assembly election, 2012. In 2017, he merged Quami Ekta Dal with BSP and won the state elections as a BSP candidate.