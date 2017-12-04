 Mother, who wanted a boy, smothers baby girl, stuffs body in washing machine
In a fit of rage, she smothered the infant with a pillow on Sunday and stuffed the body in a washing machine, police said.

Updated: 04 Dec 2017 09:56 PM
The young mother, who gave birth to her first child three months ago, was frustrated and angry at herself for not having a son. Photo: Representational (AFP)

GHAZIABAD: A 22-year-old woman has been arrested from Patla town here for allegedly smothering her newborn girl child as she wanted a boy, police said on Monday.

The young mother, who gave birth to her first child three months ago, was frustrated and angry at herself for not having a son, SSP Akash Tomar said.

In a fit of rage, Aarti smothered the infant with a pillow on Sunday and stuffed the body in a washing machine, police said.

Though the accused initially claimed that the child had been kidnapped, she later confessed to her crime, Tomar said.

The family members of the woman claimed that they had never pressurised her for a boy, police said.

The case is being investigated, they added.

