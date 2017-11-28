 Herd of donkeys detained by UP police for four days, released on bail
A herd of donkeys was rounded up and kept in jail in Uttar Pradesh's Orai for almost four days for allegedly damaging saplings in the prison premises.

Updated: 28 Nov 2017 05:55 PM
NEW DELHI: In a bizarre incident, a herd of eight donkeys was released from Orai district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, reported ANI. The donkeys were detained for damaging crops outside the jail premises.

According to the news agency, the owner of the donkeys was asked to stop them from grazing on expensive plant put up by the jail administration worth Rs three lakh. After getting agitated over repetitive grazing by donkeys, the jail superintendent decided to lock them up.

The head constable told ANI that the donkeys were locked up on the charges of destruction of jail property. The donkeys were locked up for four days in the Orai district prison.

Jail superintendent Tulsi Ram Sharma told PTI, "Various types of saplings were planted in the district jail premises for beautification."

"Those were damaged by the animals. Hence, I rounded them up," he said.

The owner of the animals, Kamlesh, said the animals were released this evening.

"For two days, I could not find my horses and donkeys. When I came to know that they are in jail, I sought the help from local BJP leaders. with their intervention the animals were released," he said.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:
