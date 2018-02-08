 Grooms shoes so missing, his friends beat a man to death during wedding ceremony in UP
A bridegroom and his four friends allegedly beat a man to death on the suspicion that the man had stolen his shoes.

Archive photo shows an Indian couple at their wedding. (Photo: AFP)

BADAUN: A bridegroom and his four friends allegedly beat a man to death soon after a pre-wedding ceremony on the suspicion that the man had stolen his shoes.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Surajpur village where the pre-wedding ceremony of Surendra was taking place, police said on Thursday.

After the ceremony was over, Surendra's shoes could not be found. Surendra and his friends suspected Ramsaran (42) of stealing the shoes and allegedly beat him up.

Police station in-charge Upendra Kumar Deshawar said Ramsaran sustained serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Police said that based on a complaint filed by the wife of the deceased, a case of murder has been registered against Surendra and four others.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

