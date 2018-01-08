Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt begins crackdown on loudspeakers at religious, public places

The Government also issued detailed directives on the use of permanently installed loudspeakers at these places even as it has set January 15 as the deadline to remove the amplifiers.The order was issued following directions from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on the matter, citing the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.The government has started a state-wide survey of all the loudspeakers installed at public places. It has also issued directives to DMs and SPs to form teams and visit places where loudspeakers are installed.The court has asked the government if permission of the concerned authorities was taken in written for installing loudspeakers or public address systems at mosques, temples, churches and gurdwaras, among other places.January 15 was set as the deadline for taking permission for loudspeakers at religious and public places. From January 20 the government will start removing unauthorised loudspeaker and action will be initiated under noise pollution control laws."The team formed for monitoring the situation is expected to file details of loudspeakers installed without prior permission by January 10. Following this, defaulters must be informed by January 15, who in turn will be given five working days to produce proof of permission, or obtain suitable permission from the appropriate state authorities. In case of failing to comply with this, the speakers will be taken down from these places by January 20," the order read.