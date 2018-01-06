Uttar Pradesh: Farmers dump potatoes outside CM Yogi's residence





Lucknow: In an unusual way of protest, farmers dumped tonnes of potatoes outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly building, Chief Minister's residence and Rajbhavan on Friday night. They said that they are not satisfied with the low price of potatoes given to them.Surprisingly, neither the police nor the security agencies had any idea about the protest.Farmers in Uttar Pradesh are not satisfied with the current prices. Presently, they are getting Rs.4 per kg but they demand a minimum price of Rs.10 per kg for their potato produce.Farmers alleged that cold storage owners take high prices from them which they are not able to pay.Following this, the Rashtriya Lokdal will organize a protest on January 6 in Lucknow. Apart from this a 'Maha Panchayat' will be organized in Agra on January 18 to look into the grievances of farmers.Coming into action, Deepak Kumar, SSP Lucknow told media that police has identified the farmers who threw potatoes on road and now strict action will be taken against them.