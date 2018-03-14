Uttar Pradesh bypoll results: 'Over confidence could be reason for our defeat' says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: Speaking on the results of Uttar Pradesh bypoll on Lok Sabha seats of Phulpur and Gorakhpur, where SP candidate won with a huge margin of votes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the defeat could be because of “over confidence by Bharatiya Janta Party”.CM said “It is people’s mandate and we respect it and I congratulate the winners of Gorakhpur and Phulpur”.He further stated the BSP-SP alliance as a political compromise which has been formed to work against development.He also said that the party would analyse the loopholes and would attempt to work on them. “We will work to make better plan”.“Both the elections are a lesson for us” he added.Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Singh Patel was on Wednesday elected to the Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, defeating his nearest BJP opponent by 59,613 votes, an Election Commission official said.Even in Gorakhpur, BJP accepted its defeat from the SP candidate.