Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP's SHAMEFUL slur against Indian soldiers

Uttar Pradesh: At time when the entire nation is angry over Pakistan’s ceasefire violations which claimed the lives of several Indian soldiers, Bharatiya Janta Party parliamentarian from Rampur, Nepal Singh has made a shocking statement regarding martyrs.While commenting on the recent deaths due to Pakistan firing, MP Jitendra Singh said, “The soldiers are ought to die as they are in Army”.The insensitive statement has attracted a lot of angst from everyone. The MP also compared loss of lives on border to fight within villages.The MP later alleged that his statement was "moulded" by news channels and also apologized saying, "I', sorry if I hurt sentiments".The statement comes after Home Minister Rajnath Singh had assured that the loss of lives of the soldiers won’t go waste.In a pre-dawn strike, five CRPF men were killed when heavily armed terrorists carried out suicide attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on midnight of December 30.This is first time local terrorists carried out a suicide attack, which has been claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed."The heavily armed terrorists stormed the camp at about 2 AM. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," another CRPF official said, adding they fired indiscriminately injuring three personnel.