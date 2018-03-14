UP, Bihar bypoll results Live Updates: SP leads in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, RJD ahead in Araria



Bihar Bypolls: RJD leading by over 17,000 votes in Jehanabad Assembly constituency



Bihar Bypolls: BJP ahead of RJD in Bhabua Assembly seat by 6,651 seats



SP now leading by over 10,598 votes at Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur after the eighth round of counting.



I think our margin of victory will be bigger in Gorakhpur than Phulpur, will win both comfortably: Ramgopal Yadav, SP MP to ANI



Uttar Pradesh ByPolls: SP extends its lead in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, now ahead of BJP by 3000 votes



SP leads in UP's Gorakhpur and Phulpur, RJD ahead in Bihar's Araria. BJP trails in all three Lok Sabha seats.



Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLAs create a ruckus in Vidhan Sabha, allege Gorakhpur DM not releasing accurate counting figures





Uttar Pradesh ByPolls: SP leading in Gorakhpur by 1,533 votes after the third round.



Uttar Pradesh ByPolls: SP leading in the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Gorakhpur by 24 votes in neck and neck fight. Status after 2nd round: SP- 29218, BJP- 29194.



Counting for the ninth round is now over in Gorakhpur while results are available only of the first round.



Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: SP extends its lead to 8,199 votes in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat after the seventh round of counting.



Bihar Bypolls: BJP leads in Araria by over 4,800 votes. Status during second round of counting: BJP- 40567, RJD- 35701



Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: SP consolidates its lead in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, Nagendra Patel ahead of BJP candidate by 7,000 votes after fifth round of voting.



Bihar Bypolls: RJD candidate ahead by 15,000 votes in Jehanabad Assembly constituency





Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: BJP leading in Gorakhpur by 1,600 votes. Status after first round of voting: BJP- 15577, SP- 13911.



Bihar Bypolls: Current status of Araria Lok Sabha seat: BJP- 22,218, RJD- 17,737





Bihar Bypolls: BJP consolidates its lead in Araria, now ahead of RJD by over 4,000 votes



Bihar Bypolls: BJP takes lead in Araria, Pradip Singh is now ahead of RJD's Sarfaraz Alam by 400 votes



Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: Lead of SP candidate from Phulpur recedes to 1,000 votes after second round. Votes- SP: 22,460; BJP: 21,402, Atique Ahmed (Independent): 4,695



Bihar Bypolls: RJD's Sarfaraz Aalam ahead of BJP's Pradip Singh by 1200 votes in Araria Lok Sabha constituency





Bihar Bypolls: BJP ahead of Congress by 2,225 votes in Bhabua Assembly constituency



Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: SP is now ahead of BJP by 3,000 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur



Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading in Phulpur by 1437 votes with 7600 votes, BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel gets 6163 votes after round 3.



Bihar Assembly by-polls: After first round of counting BJP is leading in Kaimur & RJD is leading in Jehanabad.



Bihar: The counting of postal ballots is over and the EVMs have been opened in Bihar. The RJD is ahead in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly constituency. The BJP is leading in Bhabua Assembly seat.





In Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, the SP-BSP alliance is ahead of the BJP by 1,400 votes



In Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, BJP establishes a lead of 1,850 votes in over SP-BSP alliance



Early trends from Bihar's Jehanabad show RJD leading in the Assembly constituency. The RJD hopes to retain Jehanabad seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party has given ticket to Yadav's son.



BJP leading in Bhabua Assembly constituency of Bihar



Early trends show BJP leading in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur while RJD is ahead of its rival NDA in Bihar's Araia. Counting of postal ballots is underway.



Pradeep Singh, BJP candidate from Bihar's Araria, says he is confident that the NDA will emerge victorious in Lok Sabha bypolls. "Our alliance is much stronger than it used to be," he says.



Experts believe BJP is vulnerable in Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur



Results of Jahanabad and Bhabhua Assembly constituencies in Bihar will also be declared today





Gorakhpur seat also holds significance for the BJP as chief minister Yogi Adityanath represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha five times. Before Aadityanath, his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice from Gorakhpur.



Phulpur was once the bastion of the Congress and represented by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It had, for the first time, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, when Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat and was later made the deputy chief minister.





In Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati-led BSP joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party against the BJP, while the Congress is contesting on its own.



Eyes are also set on the UP byelections because if the SP-BSP experiment is able to stop the BJP's winning streak, it could pave the way for the two major players in Uttar Pradesh to tie up in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to counter the saffron surge.



The Congress and SP came together for the 2017 state assembly elections but faced a rout. While the SP was voted out of power and its tally slipped to 47 from 224 in the 2017 assembly polls, the Congress could win only seven seats.



The Bihar bypolls are seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's Grand Alliance and joined the BJP. The Araria seat fell vacant after the death of RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin.



The two Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh are crucial for the ruling BJP as they were formerly held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Gorakhpur) and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya (Phulpur). The Bihar bypolls are seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's Grand Alliance and joined the BJP.