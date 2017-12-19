UP Assembly: When BSP MLA - and wife - brought the house to laughter

During a question hour debate on the dangers posed by stray cattle, first-time MLA Anil Singh of BSP brought up a conversation he had with his wife even though the topic was completely unrelated."My wife asked me about my experience in the House and I told her it was poor," the MLA said. Not one to be taken aback by this sudden deviation of the debate, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit asked him about his wife's reaction to the comment."She said, sit quietly and gather experience," Singh replied, as legislators burst into laughter.The matter did not stop there, as the Speaker in a lighter vein warned Singh of the repercussions of making marital conversations public."She will scold you after watching TV (live telecast) on why you stood up," he said, referring to the fact that Singh's wife had asked him to keep sitting.The exchange triggered some more laughter, and some members were seen chuckling well after it was over.For Singh, however, the matter was not that funny."When people of my area admonish me, I will face my wife's chagrin," he said.Singh said he told his wife that debates carried on for hours on "non-issues" while no one was willing to pay heed to important matters.The discussion soon veered back to the issue of stray cattle.