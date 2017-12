In a shocking case, a 12-foot python was spotted at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Government Degree College in Allahabad district.Later python was released into a forest.The Pythonidae are commonly known as pythons. They are a family of nonvenomous snakes found in Africa, Asia, and Australia. Pythons are some of the largest snakes in the world and eight genera and 31 species are currently recognized.