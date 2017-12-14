Ushaben, mother of Hardik Patel, expresses concern over the safety of her child

Parents of quota spearhead Hardik Patel, Bharat Bhai and Ushaben said on Thursday that if Congress comes to power and fails to give reservation, they will fight it too.In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, Patidar leader's parents said-"Our child demanded reservation from BJP government. We are against BJP and appeal people not to vote for it.""Whichever government comes, they have to give reservation. Not only Patidar but also the entire population is with us," they added."Everyone wants change and on 18th December we all come to know the result," said Bharat Bhai.Replying to a question that what if Congress comes to power and deny reservation, Hardik Patel's father said,"In that case, we will fight against Congress too."Meanwhile, Hardik's mother expressed concern over the safety of her child.However, Bharat Bhai said, "We aren't afraid of anything."On Thursday morning, Hardik Patel's parents cast their vote during the the second and last phase of Gujarat Assembly polls 2017.