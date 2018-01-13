US national molested by NRI in Delhi's 5-star hotel

New Delhi: A 52-year-old US national was allegedly molested by an NRI at a five-star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, following which he was arrested, police said today.According to Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh, the woman had checked into the hotel on January 6 where she befriended Anmol Singh Kharbanda (25).On January 8, the two had drinks. She alleged that he offered her laced drinks and tried to grope her, the police said.After the incident, the woman checked out of the hotel and shifted to one in Gurgaon. On January 10, she approached the police with a complaint, following which a case was registered and the accused arrested, the police said.The police has sent the accused for 14-day police remand.