  Uttrakhand: US National injured after he fell in a pit while riding a bicycle
  Uttrakhand: US National injured after he fell in a pit while riding a bicycle

Uttrakhand: US National injured after he fell in a pit while riding a bicycle

Walden Daniel, a resident of New York, fell from his bicycle when he was going towards Ghat area from Kanol village

14 Apr 2018
Gopeshwar: A US national was injured today while cycling in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said.



Walden Daniel, a resident of New York, fell from his bicycle when he was going towards Ghat area from Kanol village here. He was injured in the incident, the police said.

Locals rushed him to a government hospital in Ghat from where was referred to Srinagar, they said.

First Published: 14 Apr 2018
