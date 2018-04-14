Uttrakhand: US National injured after he fell in a pit while riding a bicycle



Dehradun: US National rescued by locals after he fell in a pit in Konal village while riding a bicycle. He is currently being treated in a district hospital. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/MsWIMXWNff

— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

: A US national was injured today while cycling in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said.Walden Daniel, a resident of New York, fell from his bicycle when he was going towards Ghat area from Kanol village here. He was injured in the incident, the police said.Locals rushed him to a government hospital in Ghat from where was referred to Srinagar, they said.