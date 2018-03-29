Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela’s fake Aadhaar used to book hotel room

It is said that the incident happened in Bandra where the police found that fraudsters used Rautela's fake Aadhaar card to ID book a room online.
As per media report, Rautela was approached by a hotel staff who told her that a room was booked in her name. She told the staff that no such booking was made by her. She approached the hotel to see the documents submitted to book the hotel online.
In the case, the police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and impersonation and under the IT Act against an unidentified person.
First Published: 29 Mar 2018 01:43 PM