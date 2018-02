On Wednesday, actress Urvashi Rautela paid her tributes to Sridevi who died on Saturday due to accidentally falling in bathtub in a Dubai's hotel.Sridevi went their to attend a family function. Sridevi's last rites will take place today at 3:30 pm in Mumbai.Wearing white salwar suit, Urvashi Rautela was one of those who paid tribute in the morning. Rautela was crowned Miss Diva - 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.