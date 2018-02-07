 UPSC releases CSE prelims 2018 official notification; check exam date, eligibility criteria
UPSC also released a circular on their website www.upsc.gov.in

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 08:50 PM
IMAGE: PTI/ File

NEW DELHI: Civil Services examination date was declared on Wednesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday on its official website: www.upsc.gov.in.

The registration date of the exam for the Civil Services preliminary examination 2018 is from February 7.

The last date to submit the application form is March 6 and the prelims will be held on June 3, 2018.

In order to apply, the candidates must be in the age group of 21-32 years on August 1, 2018

The Civil Services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

CANDIDATES TO ENSURE THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR THE EXAMINATION:

The Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to examination.

Their admission to all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Mere issue of admission certificate to the candidate will not imply that his/her candidature has been finally cleared by the Commission.

The Commission takes up verification of eligibility conditions with reference to  original documents only  after the candidate has qualified for Interview/Personality Test.

HOW TO APPLY:

Candidates are required to apply Online by using the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in

Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the above mentioned website. Brief Instructions for filling up the "Online Application Form" given in Appendix.

LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS

The online Applications can be filled up to 6th March, 2018 till 6:00 PM.  The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e- Admission Certificate will be made available in the UPSC website [www.upsc.gov.in] for downloading by candidates. No Admission Certificate will be sent by post.

PENALTY FOR WRONG ANSWERS:

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective  Type Question Papers.

