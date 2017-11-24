Check upsc.gov.in for UPSC NDA NA I result 2017: Results, merit list declared at official website



Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in



Click on the link that says ‘National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2017’



Step 3: A Whats New page will appear on the screen



Step 4: Click on the link to view your result



Step 5; In the list, search for your roll number and check results.



371 candidates who had appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (I) 2017 have provisionally qualified for document verification.According to a note published on the UPSC, “The subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB), of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 139th Course and Naval Academy for the 101st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2018. A total number of 390 vacancies will be filled after the recruitment procedure. National Defence Academy has 335 (208 for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force) seats while Naval Academy will fill 55 posts.”UPSC NDA NA I result 2017- Here's how to check