UPSC CDS (I) 2018 Written Result Declared; Here is how to check your result

In the examination that was conducted on Februray 4, 2018 as many as 8261 candidates have qualified.
Here is how you can download your result:
On the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in), click on the ‘written result’ link, or you can click this direct link to view your result: http://upsc.gov.in/exams-related-info/written-result.
You will then find a PDF document . You can download the PDF which is the list of selected roll numbers. You can take the print out for future use.
The qualified candidates will face interview round. The Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence will conduct the interview. UPSC will be making recruitment to 414 posts.
The selected candidates will get admission into the following institutions:
- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun
- Indian Naval Academy , Kerala
- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad
- Officers Training Academy Chennai (for men)
- Officers Training Academy , Chennai, (Women)
The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Numbers are shown in the lists is provisional.
The list of original certificates that candidates are supposed to produce:
- certificates in support of age (Date of Birth)
- educational qualifications
- NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) as claimed by the candidate, along with self attested copies thereof
Where to submit the original certificates:
The above mentioned original certificates are to be submitted to Army Headquarters, A.G.’s Branch/Rtg./CDSE Entry Section for males and SSC Women Entry Section for women candidates, West Block-III, Ground Floor, Wing 1, R.K. Puram, New Delhi 110066 in case of IMA/SSC as their first choice and to IHQ of MoD (Navy), DMPR (OI & R Section), Room No. 204, ‘C’-Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy as their first choice, and to PO 3 (A) Air Headquarters, ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110011 in case of Air Force as their first choice.
When to submit the certificates:
The original Certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview and not later than 13th November, 2018 for AFA and not later than 01st January, 2019 for IMA and not later than 01st January, 2019 for admission to NA (1st April, 2019 in case of SSC only).
All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of written result.
The Union Public Service Commission have a Facilitation Counter near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding this examination on working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or over telephone No.011-23385271, 011- 23381125 and 011-23098543 from this Facilitation Counter. Candidates can also obtain information regarding their result by accessing UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in
The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.
In case the candidates have any query, they can contact the Union Public Service Commission’s facilitation counter at its Campus between 10 am to 5 pm, in person or over telephone No.011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Mar 2018 10:40 AM