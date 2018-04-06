 UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2018 Likely To Be Declared On June 9
UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2018 : The tentative date for the declaration of result is June 9.

New Delhi: The results of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary & Higher Education (UPMSP Board) are expected to be announced soon on the official website of the board: upmsp.edu.in.

The Board conducted its high school (tenth board) examination and higher secondary examination (twelfth board) examination in the month of February and March.

As per the latest reports, the board has decided on the dates of result declaration. It is highly likely that the Board will announce the UPMSP Board class tenth and twelfth results on June 9, 2018.

Students can check the UP board results on the official websites : http://upresults.nic.in/ and https://upmsp.edu.in/

How to check results:

You can log on to the official websites of the UP board and click on the link to check the results. Do not forget your admit card to check roll number and other important details for the results.

Apart from the official website of the Board, students can also check the result on their school’s portals.

There is also an IVR system that provides you the results on a call.

The results will also be available via SMS.

