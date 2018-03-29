 UPBEB Assistant Teachers Recruitment Examination 2018: Board releases list of rejected candidates
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is conducting written examination for 68,500 posts of Assistant Teachers.

Updated: 29 Mar 2018 11:49 AM
Image only for representational purpose

New Delhi: The UPBEB (Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board) has released a list of rejected candidates on its website http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in . These candidates are not eligible for appearing in the much coveted Assistant Teacher examination 2018.

The admit card for the Assistant Teachers Examination 2018 will not be issued to the candidates whose names are in the rejected list.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is conducting  written examination for Assistant Teachers. The qualified candidates will be recruited for 68,500 posts of Assistant Teachers.

How to check the rejected list of candidates for Assistant Teacher Examination:

Visit the official website at http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in. 

Click on the first link of online application for Assistant teacher recruitment examination 2018. Then click on the rejected candidates link. You will be directed to a PDF list. You can check your roll number in the list. You can also download and take the print out of the list.

Or, you can directly access the list through this direct link : http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/att2018/exam_admitcard/REJECTION_LIST.pdf

Stay tuned for more updates of UPBEB Assistant Teachers Recruitment Examination 2018.

