UPBEB Assistant Teachers Recruitment Examination 2018: Board releases list of rejected candidates

The admit card for the Assistant Teachers Examination 2018 will not be issued to the candidates whose names are in the rejected list.
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is conducting written examination for Assistant Teachers. The qualified candidates will be recruited for 68,500 posts of Assistant Teachers.
How to check the rejected list of candidates for Assistant Teacher Examination:
Visit the official website at http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in.
Click on the first link of online application for Assistant teacher recruitment examination 2018. Then click on the rejected candidates link. You will be directed to a PDF list. You can check your roll number in the list. You can also download and take the print out of the list.
Or, you can directly access the list through this direct link : http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/att2018/exam_admitcard/REJECTION_LIST.pdf
Stay tuned for more updates of UPBEB Assistant Teachers Recruitment Examination 2018.
First Published: 29 Mar 2018 11:29 AM