UP woman given triple talaq on phone call from Kuwait

: A 32-year-old woman in the neighbouring Fatehpur district was allegedly divorced by her husband from Kuwait on phone.The woman on Tuesday visited the SP office and gave a complaint that she was divorced on November 24 by her husband from Kuwait by uttering "talaq" thrice on the phone. The woman belongs to Dalelkheda village under Zafarganj police station area, ASP Vinod Kumar Singh said.He added that the woman, who came with her two children, and her father, said she was married ten years ago to a man from the same village who went to Kuwait last year for work.The alleged incident happened even though the Centre is planning to bring a bill against 'triple talaq' in the Parliament.The father of the woman claims that demands were being made for dowry. An amount of Rs two lakhs was given to them about three years ago, ASP said.An investigation regarding the same is going on and the ASP said that necessary action will be taken soon.(with input from agencies)