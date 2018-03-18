UP Shikhar Sammelan LIVE UPDATES: 'We did mistake in choosing right candidates for LS bypolls,' says Dinesh Sharma

Shikhar Sammelan from Uttar Pradesh LIVE UPDATES
Image: Dinesh Sharma
- We did mistake in choosing right candidates for LS bypolls of Phulpur & Gorakhpur: Dinesh Sharma
- Our party worker is like gold: Dinesh Sharma
- We aren't afraid with BSP-SP coming together: KP Maurya
- We accept bypolls defeat with humbleness: KP Maurya
Akhilesh Yadav (Image: ABP Live)
- We were ready for bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav
- BJP wants corruption in RS polls: Akhilesh Yadav
- GST should be very simple: Akhilesh Yadav
- I love blue colour: Akhilesh Yadav (It is pertinent to mention here that BSP's background colour is also blue)
- Despite demonetisation corruption still prevails in India: Akhilesh Yadav
- Netaji (Mulayam Singh) was angry because of our alliance with Congress: Akhilesh Yadav
- People supported SP-BSP alliance: Akhilesh Yadav
- I'm thankful for people for voting for us (in Phulpur & Gorakhpur LS bypolls): Akhilesh Yadav
Yogi Adityanath (Image: ABP Live)
- There are no fake encounters in UP: Yogi Adityanath
- We will not allow anyone to take law & order in his hands: Yogi Adityanath
#यूपीकाशिखरसम्मेलन "For me politics is a way for serving people," says #YogiAdityanath https://t.co/qLT4E89bSD
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 18, 2018
#यूपीकाशिखरसम्मेलन "Every win comes with an answerability and every defeat comes with a lesson," @myogiadityanath @abpnewstv https://t.co/q0JStLEde7 pic.twitter.com/oJtrF8qaEY
— AnuragKSason (@AnuragSason) March 18, 2018
- Ram Temple issue is not a political one: Yogi Adityanath
- Under constitutional limits, Ram Temple issue should be solved: Yogi Adityanath
- Ram Temple issue is related with people's emotions: Yogi Adityanath
- LS bypolls of Phulpur and Gorakhpur shall not be considered as people's mandate
#यूपीकाशिखरसम्मेलन "We worked for farmers," says @myogiadityanath @BJP4UP https://t.co/QL5oEsIH5K pic.twitter.com/1U9gH96Zwd
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 18, 2018
- Within a year, we changed the face of the state: Yogi Adityanath
- People were fed-up due to corruption: Yogi Adityanath
- We are committed for development: Yogi Adityanath
- UP was known as lawless state: Yogi Adityanath
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking live
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath will speak at 11 am
[ALSO READ] To know the pulse of the state ABP News to hold Shikhar Sammelan in UP today
Interestingly, recently in the bypolls, UP witnessed foes turning friends. Longtime opponent Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supported Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates to make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates lose in the LS bypolls of Phulpur and Gorakhpur.
To everyone's surprise, SP candidates won on both the places. Akhilesh Yadav (leader of SP) also visited Mayawati's home (BSP supremo) to say "thanks".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ
OPINION: Congress' 84th Plenary session & its gravity for party
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.