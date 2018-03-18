UP Shikhar Sammelan LIVE UPDATES: 'We did mistake in choosing right candidates for LS bypolls,' says Dinesh Sharma



We did mistake in choosing right candidates for LS bypolls of Phulpur & Gorakhpur: Dinesh Sharma



Our party worker is like gold: Dinesh Sharma



We aren't afraid with BSP-SP coming together: KP Maurya



We accept bypolls defeat with humbleness: KP Maurya





We were ready for bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav



BJP wants corruption in RS polls: Akhilesh Yadav



GST should be very simple: Akhilesh Yadav



I love blue colour: Akhilesh Yadav (It is pertinent to mention here that BSP's background colour is also blue)



Despite demonetisation corruption still prevails in India: Akhilesh Yadav



Netaji (Mulayam Singh) was angry because of our alliance with Congress: Akhilesh Yadav



People supported SP-BSP alliance: Akhilesh Yadav



I'm thankful for people for voting for us (in Phulpur & Gorakhpur LS bypolls): Akhilesh Yadav





There are no fake encounters in UP: Yogi Adityanath



We will not allow anyone to take law & order in his hands: Yogi Adityanath





Ram Temple issue is not a political one: Yogi Adityanath



Under constitutional limits, Ram Temple issue should be solved: Yogi Adityanath



Ram Temple issue is related with people's emotions: Yogi Adityanath



LS bypolls of Phulpur and Gorakhpur shall not be considered as people's mandate





Within a year, we changed the face of the state: Yogi Adityanath



People were fed-up due to corruption: Yogi Adityanath



We are committed for development: Yogi Adityanath



UP was known as lawless state: Yogi Adityanath



UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking live



UP CM Yogi Adityanath will speak at 11 am



Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): To know the mood of the state,is holding Shikhar Sammelan conclave here in which influential politicians from different political parties are lined-up to put forward their views on the changing political scenario in the state.Shikhar Sammelan from Uttar Pradesh LIVE UPDATESImage: Dinesh SharmaAkhilesh Yadav (Image: ABP Live)Yogi Adityanath (Image: ABP Live)Interestingly, recently in the bypolls, UP witnessed foes turning friends. Longtime opponent Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supported Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates to make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates lose in the LS bypolls of Phulpur and Gorakhpur.To everyone's surprise, SP candidates won on both the places. Akhilesh Yadav (leader of SP) also visited Mayawati's home (BSP supremo) to say "thanks".