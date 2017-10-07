UP: Sambhal's CDO asks those husbands who don't have toilet in house to gift their wives one on Karva Chauth



Sambhal: Chief Development Officer PP Tripathi asks those who don't have a toilet in the house to gift their wives one on #KarvaChauth pic.twitter.com/YLavdJp6po

About Karva Chauth:

The Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, PP Tripathi asked those who don't have a toilet in the house to gift their wives one on Karva Chauth.It is indeed an interesting way of motivating people to built toilets in their houses.It is pertinent to mention here that ever since his government has come to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been motivating people to built toilets in their houses.The move has gained such a popularity that recently a flick-- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha-- is made on the subject starring Akshay Kumar.Karva Chauth is a one-day festival celebrated by Hindu women in Northern India. In this festival, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.The festival is traditionally celebrated in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.It falls on the fourth day after the full moon, in the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik.Sometimes, even, unmarried women join the fast for their fiancés or desired husbands.