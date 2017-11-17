UP Municipal polls: Vote My Wife Or Face Difficulties, BJP Leader Warns Muslims



New Delhi: Ignoring electoral rules, a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttar Pradesh has warned Muslims to vote for his wife or face difficulties post elections.The statement was made by Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava while campaigning for his wife Shashi, who is contesting the civic elections in Barabanki district. Srivastava is the outgoing chairperson of the Nawabganj Nagar Palika. (WATCH VIDEO UPLOADED BY TIMES NOW ON TWITTER)Reports say two ministers in Chief Minister Adityanath’s Cabinet, Dara Singh Chauhan and Ramapati Shastri, were present on stage when Srivastava made this controversial statement.“This is government of the BJP and not of Samajwadi Party. You cannot go to the DM or SP to get your work done. Today, you don’t have any advocates inside the BJP. If you do not vote for our candidates including my wife, then you will distance yourselves and the Samajwadi Party won’t come to your rescue.”“Muslims, I am asking you for votes and not begging in front of you. If you vote for us, you will remain happy or else you will get to know about the difficulties you will face in future,” he added.