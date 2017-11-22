 UP municipal elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES: Yogi assures BJP's victory in local body polls
Updated: 22 Nov 2017 09:56 AM
Image: UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts vote on Wednesday 22 November, 2017 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh/ABP Live

New Delhi: Voting began at 7:30 am on Wednesday for the first phase of local body election in the Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Before the voting, Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath did prayer in Gorakhpur.

Here are LIVE UPDATES of UP municipal elections 2017:

  • Voting resumes in Mani Ram Bagia Ward number 104's three booths where there was technical glitch in EVMs





  • I have full confidence that we will win in local body polls: Yogi

  • All parties will fail in front of BJP in municipal election: Yogi

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts vote

  • Polling begins

  • Voting to begin shortly


Polling to be held in three phases and results will be declared on 1st December. Campaigning for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections ended on Monday.

