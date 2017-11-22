UP municipal elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES: Yogi assures BJP's victory in local body polls

Before the voting, Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath did prayer in Gorakhpur.
Here are LIVE UPDATES of UP municipal elections 2017:
Voting resumes in Mani Ram Bagia Ward number 104's three booths where there was technical glitch in EVMs
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling station in #Gorakhpur, in the first phase of local body election pic.twitter.com/puzP0JvT4l
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2017
- I have full confidence that we will win in local body polls: Yogi
- All parties will fail in front of BJP in municipal election: Yogi
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts vote
- Polling begins
- Voting to begin shortly
Polling to be held in three phases and results will be declared on 1st December. Campaigning for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections ended on Monday.
First Published: 22 Nov 2017 07:39 AM