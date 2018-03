Mau (UP): A man was arrested today for allegedly posing as a CBI officer to get his works done, police said.Circle Officer, Sadar, Rajkumar told reporters that the man has been identified as Omprakash Tiwari, a resident of Azamgarh district."For the past some days, the accused used to pressurise officials to get his work done. A case under various sections of the IPC has been lodged against the accused," Rakjumar said.