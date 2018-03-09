 UP man kills wife, two daughters over suspected affair
The incident took place at the Chakla Guru Baba village.

Updated: 09 Mar 2018 04:31 PM
IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL

Lucknow: A man from Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district killed his wife and their two daughters over suspicions that his wife was having an affair with a neighbour, police said on Friday.

The accused Ajit attacked his wife Maina Devi (32) at around 3.30 a.m., with a knife and slit her throat.

He then killed his two daughters, Pinki (six) and Nandini (eight), in a similar manner, the police said.

Ajit's father Daya Ram heard noises and tried to overpower his son but the accused managed to flee. However, Ajit later surrendered to the police.

