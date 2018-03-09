UP man kills wife, two daughters over suspected affair

The incident took place at the Chakla Guru Baba village.
The accused Ajit attacked his wife Maina Devi (32) at around 3.30 a.m., with a knife and slit her throat.
He then killed his two daughters, Pinki (six) and Nandini (eight), in a similar manner, the police said.
Ajit's father Daya Ram heard noises and tried to overpower his son but the accused managed to flee. However, Ajit later surrendered to the police.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 09 Mar 2018 04:30 PM