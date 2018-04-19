UP: Man allegedly rapes daughter, gets friends to join him

While one of the accused has been arrested, the victim's father and another accused are absconding.

By: | Updated: 19 Apr 2018 06:17 PM
UP man allegedly rapes daughter, gets friends to join him

Image: ANI

Sitapur : In a shocking case, a man has been booked for raping his 35-year-old daughter along with two of his friends in Sitapur city in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional SP (South) Martand Prakash Singh said the woman was raped by the men in Kamlapur area on April 15.



She filed the police complaint the next day.

While one of the accused has been arrested, the victim's father and another accused are absconding, he said.

"The woman has a son. She married almost 20 years ago. However, she separated from her husband and was living with her father," the additional SP said.

On April 15, the man took his daughter to a fair, an annual feature in Kamlapur, around 70 km state capital Lucknow. There, he called up his friend Maan Singh and asked him to join them.

According to police, Maan Singh has partnered the woman's father in a number of crimes.

The two men then convinced the woman to ride with them on a motorcycle to the residence of their friend Meraj. There, the men locked her up in a room for nearly 18 hours and took turns to rape her, police said.

The victim somehow managed to escape and reached home. She narrated her ordeal to her mother and the complaint was registered, police said.

In November last year, the victim's father was accused by the village panchayat of having illicit relationship with his daughter. He was arrested but released on bail in February.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 19 Apr 2018 06:17 PM
View Comments
Next Story 'Ek chidiya, anek chidiyaan' director Bhimsain dies at 81
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Is that a BABY BUMP? Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spotted out...

Bigg Boss 11 reunion at wedding of Sapna Choudhary’s brother

Aakriti Sharma's TRANSFORMATION will shock you

Is Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo Dating A Hot Bollywood Actress?

Master Stroke Full: From Kathua rape case to Vijay Mallya, PM Mod...