UP: Man allegedly rapes daughter, gets friends to join him

Sitapur: 35-yr-old woman allegedly raped by her own father & his 2 friends in Kamalpur village. The woman alleged she was first raped by her father who then handed her over to his 2 friends on April 15. One accused arrested, police is on lookout of other 2, currently absconding. pic.twitter.com/KBefbtE0YO
She filed the police complaint the next day.
While one of the accused has been arrested, the victim's father and another accused are absconding, he said.
"The woman has a son. She married almost 20 years ago. However, she separated from her husband and was living with her father," the additional SP said.
On April 15, the man took his daughter to a fair, an annual feature in Kamlapur, around 70 km state capital Lucknow. There, he called up his friend Maan Singh and asked him to join them.
According to police, Maan Singh has partnered the woman's father in a number of crimes.
The two men then convinced the woman to ride with them on a motorcycle to the residence of their friend Meraj. There, the men locked her up in a room for nearly 18 hours and took turns to rape her, police said.
The victim somehow managed to escape and reached home. She narrated her ordeal to her mother and the complaint was registered, police said.
In November last year, the victim's father was accused by the village panchayat of having illicit relationship with his daughter. He was arrested but released on bail in February.
