 Video: In UP, IPS officer 'pledges' to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Video: In UP, IPS officer 'pledges' to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Video: In UP, IPS officer 'pledges' to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The 1982-batch Indian Police Service officer however said he had done nothing wrong

By: || Updated: 02 Feb 2018 04:42 PM
Video: In UP, IPS officer 'pledges' to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

IMAGE: ABP News

Lucknow: A senior IPS officer of the director general of police rank landedup in controversy when he openly favored the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya "at the earliest".

Surya Kumar Shukla, DG, Homeguard, had participated in an event on Ram Mandir organised at Lucknow University two days ago. In a video of the same event, he was captured on camera taking a pledge to build the Ram Mandir.


The video of the 1982-batch Indian Police Service officer taking the pledge went viral on social and electronic media today.

IMAGE: ABP News IMAGE: ABP News

In the video they can be seen saying "We Ram-bhakts, today, as part of this programme, take this pledge that at the earliest, the Ram Mandir be constructed. Jai Shri Ram,".

ALSO READ:Man accused of molesting veteran Bollywood actress arrested by Mumbai Police

Shukla, however, said he had done nothing wrong. "I was taking a pledge to create an atmosphere of harmony. The video that has gone viral is an edited version and portions have been deleted deliberately to create mischief," he said.

"It is misinterpretation... The matter related more to creating a peaceful environment for the construction of the temple rather than construction itself," he said.

Shukla said there was a discussion at the programme that if Hindus and Muslims talk of temple construction in Ayodhya and a mosque at a distance from there, then the dispute will end. He added that the Supreme Court has suggested that a way should be found through talks.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Metro services to remain affected on Blue Line on Sunday

trending now

INDIA
Budget shows govt alarmed by Guj poll results: Shiv ...
INDIA
Meet the 'poorest' Chief Minister with bank balance of ...
VIDEO
Rajasthan Bypolls: Big blow to BJP as Congress wins ...