Video: In UP, IPS officer 'pledges' to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

A senior IPS officer of the director general of police rank landedup in controversy when he openly favored the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya "at the earliest".Surya Kumar Shukla, DG, Homeguard, had participated in an event on Ram Mandir organised at Lucknow University two days ago. In a video of the same event, he was captured on camera taking a pledge to build the Ram Mandir.The video of the 1982-batch Indian Police Service officer taking the pledge went viral on social and electronic media today.In the video they can be seen saying "We Ram-bhakts, today, as part of this programme, take this pledge that at the earliest, the Ram Mandir be constructed. Jai Shri Ram,".Shukla, however, said he had done nothing wrong. "I was taking a pledge to create an atmosphere of harmony. The video that has gone viral is an edited version and portions have been deleted deliberately to create mischief," he said."It is misinterpretation... The matter related more to creating a peaceful environment for the construction of the temple rather than construction itself," he said.Shukla said there was a discussion at the programme that if Hindus and Muslims talk of temple construction in Ayodhya and a mosque at a distance from there, then the dispute will end. He added that the Supreme Court has suggested that a way should be found through talks.