UP Investors' Summit 2018 LIVE UPDATES-There should be competition between UP & Maha: PM

Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018 LIVE UPDATES:



In the current budget, there was a proposal was to build two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country. One of them is proposed in UP: PM



Setting up of new airports will bring in massive changes in the infrastructure: PM







This kind of competition will lead to development and generation of employment. Besides, this kind of healthy race will strengthen competitive cooperative federalism spirit: PM @narendramodi #UPInvestorsSummit

There should be competition between UP & Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi



I congratulate CM Yogi, bureaucracy, police administration and the people of UP as they were able to bring their state on the path of prosperity and development in such a short span of time: PM Modi



I will personally make sure that no investor face any trouble while doing business in UP: Yogi Adityanath



We are committed to establish law and order in UP: Yogi Adityanath



We want to strengthen our presence in U.P. Be it in the agro, infra or social sector," says N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons



UP is a rich state possessing natural resources in abundance. Its size makes it a country in itself and therefore, Uttar Pradesh should not compete with states but countries: Anand Mahindra



Yogi Adiyanath has vision for UP: Anand Mahindra



Birla announces investment of Rs 25,000 crore. "In next five years, we plan to invest nearly 25,000 Crores in Uttar Pradesh" says Kumar Mangalam Birla



Till now, investment in Investors' Summit reached Rs 45,000 crore. Reliance invested Rs 10,000 crore and Adani group Rs 35,000 crore



By December 2018, Jio will reach every village of the Uttar Pradesh: Mukesh Ambani



Jio is providing high quality data service in UP: Mukesh Ambani



Jio is one of the largest investors in UP with investments over Rs 20,000 Cr investment: Mukesh Ambani



The Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018 commenced on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Big names like Reliance, Tata, Adani and Birla are taking part in the Summit which aims to take the state forward.It may be recalled that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in December 2017 had said the state has considerably became investor-friendly from the time BJP came into power.Adityanath had also called on the investors to take part in the investor summit being organised in the state in the month of February.