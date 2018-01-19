UP: Husband gives triple talaq to women and throws her off terrace

The incident took place on January 15 in Garhmukteshwar area here, they said.
The victim received serious injuries in the incident, Station House Officer of women police station Minakshi Sharma said.
"The woman was admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition. She has received injuries, including bone fractures," the officer added.
A case has been registered against the victim's in-laws, including her husband Sham Mohammed, who is absconding, Sharma said.
First Published: 19 Jan 2018 08:07 PM