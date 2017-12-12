UP Hospital Apathy: Woman dies after doctor leaves scissor inside stomach post surgery

The incident took place a woman was going through a surgery after delivering a baby in a private hospital. The woman had a severe infection due to the scissor, and she passed away 15 days after getting operated.The police have filed a case and started a probe against the accused doctor, after a complaint from the family of the deceased.As per the police officials, the probe shall be based on the reports of the ultrasound that were conducted after the surgery.Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya has also expressed his regret for the grieving family and has ordered strict investigation.As per Maurya, if the doctor is found to be guilty, a strict action would be taken against him.The incident took place at Mother Child hospital, which is around 35 kms away from the city.No action has been taken against the accused doctor so far.