The woman had just undergone a surgery after delivering a baby at the private hospital

By: || Updated: 12 Dec 2017 09:58 AM
UP Hospital Apathy: Woman dies after doctor leaves scissor inside stomach post surgery

Allahabad hospital shocker

 Allahabad: A shameful incident of callousness by hospital authorities has come to light from Allahabad, where a woman had to lose her life over a doctor’s mistake after he forgot a pair of scissors in her stomach post surgery.

The incident took place a woman was going through a surgery after delivering a baby in a private hospital.  The woman had a severe infection due to the scissor, and she passed away 15 days after getting operated.

The police have filed a case and started a probe against the accused doctor, after a complaint from the family of the deceased.

As per the police officials, the probe shall be based on the reports of the ultrasound that were conducted after the surgery.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya has also expressed his regret for the grieving family and has ordered strict investigation.

As per Maurya, if the doctor is found to be guilty, a strict action would be taken against him.

The incident took place at Mother Child hospital, which is around 35 kms away from the city.

No action has been taken against the accused doctor so far.

