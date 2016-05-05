 UP govt refuses Centre's proposal of water-train for drought-hit Bundelkhand
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • UP government refuses water train sent by Centre for drought-hit Bundelkhand region

UP government refuses water train sent by Centre for drought-hit Bundelkhand region

By: || Updated: 05 May 2016 11:52 AM
UP government refuses water train sent by Centre for drought-hit Bundelkhand region
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday refused the 'water train' offered by the Cenral government for parched Mahoba in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

The train with ten water wagons reached Jhansi on Thursday and was scheduled to reach Mahoba on Friday, May 6.

"The water train is not required as there is no Latur like situation here," officials have said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss on severe drought and water crisis in Bundelkhand in New Delhi on May 7.

"Bundelkhand is suffering water shortage. We are working on supplying water through trains, putting Logistics in place to help our brethren," Suresh Prabhu, Union Railway minster had tweeted on Wednesday.



With Bundelkhand facing severe heat wave and drought, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a special package for the parched area, while the Centre has chalked out a multi- pronged strategy to mitigate the woes of distressed farmers.

Bundelkhand region is home to 18.3 million people as per 2011 census and is blighted by drought and unseasonal rain that destroyed standing winter crops. Over the last few years, several farmers have committed suicide in the region.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Parl. adjourned over Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh

trending now

TRENDING NEWS
Sikh Student Dragged Out Of UK Nightclub For Wearing ...
WORLD
China's parliament abolishes presidential term limits; paves way for ...
VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of March 11th, 2018