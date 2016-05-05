UP govt refuses Centre's proposal of water-train for drought-hit Bundelkhand

The train with ten water wagons reached Jhansi on Thursday and was scheduled to reach Mahoba on Friday, May 6.
"The water train is not required as there is no Latur like situation here," officials have said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss on severe drought and water crisis in Bundelkhand in New Delhi on May 7.
"Bundelkhand is suffering water shortage. We are working on supplying water through trains, putting Logistics in place to help our brethren," Suresh Prabhu, Union Railway minster had tweeted on Wednesday.
With Bundelkhand facing severe heat wave and drought, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a special package for the parched area, while the Centre has chalked out a multi- pronged strategy to mitigate the woes of distressed farmers.
Bundelkhand region is home to 18.3 million people as per 2011 census and is blighted by drought and unseasonal rain that destroyed standing winter crops. Over the last few years, several farmers have committed suicide in the region.
