UP government withdraws rape case against Swami Chinmayanand: Here are some facts about ex Union Minister

Here are some facts about Swami Chinmayanand:
- Swami Chinmayanand was a minister of state for internal affairs in Third Vajpayee Ministry.
- In 1999, Chinmayanand was elected to 13th Lok Sabha from Jaunpur Uttar Pradesh as a BJP candidate.
- Swami Chinmayanand was a member of 10th Lok Sabha (LS) from Badaun in 1991 and from Machhlishahr in 1998.
- Born in Gonda, he is from a royal family of Avadh.
- He renounced royalty as a young man. He was inspired by the teachings of Buddha and Mahavir.
- Chinmayanand completed MA from Lucknow University.
- Chinmayanand is unmarried. His interests include philosophy, tantra, philosophy, yoga and Hindu mythology.
- Swami Chinmayanand is the Editor of two monthly magazines, Pramarath and Vivek Rashmi.
What's the case all about?
On November 30, 2011, the FIR against the former minister Chinmayanand was lodged on the complaint of a girl who had spent several years at his ashram.
She had alleged that she was kept at an ashram in Haridwar, raped by the former minister.
Chinmayananda moved the high court and got stay. The case has been pending since then.
