UP government to publicly release copies of UP Board toppers

The UP government believed that this will help eliminate the disputes arising out of the topper's list. The answer copies of ten toppers of class 10 and 12 will be made available on the internet at the official website upmsp.edu.in.



Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the answer copies of toppers atleast after 10 days.



The board exams this year were conducted amid tight security and strict measures were put in place to discourage cheating. Reports have said more than 10 lakh students skipped the exams - conducted between February 6 and March 12.



As per reports, the UP board class 10th and 12th annual exam results will be declared on 29 April at 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm

In order to bring transparency in UP board examinations, the Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh will now make copies of the 10th and 12th class topper’s answer sheet public.