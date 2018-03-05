 UP: Deranged woman hides in 'Holika' bonfire, burnt to death
The SP said she was apparently deranged and had hid herself inside the bonfire.

By: || Updated: 05 Mar 2018 07:18 AM
Image: Representational/Courtesy-Wikipedia

Kanpur: A 35-year-old deranged woman was burned to death in a bonfire on 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday after she hid herself inside it in Gulauli village here, police said.

Seema Devi's remains were found at the site two-days after the ceremony and sent for post mortem, which was conducted by a panel of three doctors, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ratankant Pandey said.

The post mortem report confirmed that Devi died due to suffocation, he said.

The SP said she was apparently deranged and had hid herself inside the bonfire.

The incident came to light on Saturday when people found the woman's body while collecting ashes from there.

No foul play is suspected, he said.

