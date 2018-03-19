UP: Currency notes found in answer sheets during checking of 12th board examination papers in Firozabad

New Delhi: In a bizarre event, currency notes were found in answer sheets during the checking of 12th board examination papers in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh.However, teachers said, reported ANI,-"We are giving marks only on merit. None of us are accepting the money found in the answer sheets."Recently, in a related but different episode, a video went viral wherein a miscreant openly showing his gun is seen inside an examination hall for facilitating the students to cheat. The incident took place at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra. Vice Chancellor Dr Arvind Kumar Dixit said, reported ANI, that the matter will be probed with the help of administration and police force.Image: Screen grab/ANIIt is pertinent to mention here that present government under CM Yogi Adityananth is acting tough to curb cheating menace in the state.